CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Matt Barnes Wants Gloria Govan’s Child Support Lowered Because Of Dirty Mack Derek Fisher

The retired NBA player wants the 'Basketball Wives' star to pony up details about her fiancee and his financial contributions.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles premiere of TRAFFIK

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan have been locked in an ongoing battle of wills over their long-ended marriage and child support arrangements for some time now. Now, the retired NBA player wants to have his child support payments because of the dirty mack specialist, Derek Fisher.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Barnes is trying to get to the bottom of Govan’s financial situation and claims she has been less than forthcoming about how she gets by.

Barnes’ attorneys claim Govan’s last income and expense declaration stated she was not employed but received $1,250 in monthly income. Even more confusing, she lists $19,338 in monthly expenses.

The attorneys argue that Govan has “failed to declare the amount [Derek Fisher] contributes to her monthly expenses.”

Over a month ago, Govan claimed that Barnes owed her $40,000 in back child support payments.

Photo: WENN

Matt Barnes Wants Gloria Govan’s Child Support Lowered Because Of Dirty Mack Derek Fisher was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close