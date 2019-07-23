CLOSE
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For The Upcoming ‘Blade’ Reboot

Wesley Snipes In 'Blade'

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

When Marvel announced on Saturday that they were not only bringing Blade back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that Mahershala Ali would be playing the character, fans were of course hype as hell. However, they also asked a rather interesting question — what happened to Marvel working with the original Blade, Wesley Snipes?

Well, Snipes told fans to chill and embrace Ali!

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL good. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes told Comic Book. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Blade doesn’t have a release date unlike other upcoming Marvel titles such as Black Widow (May 1, 2020), The Eternals (November 6, 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on (February 12, 2021), WandaVision (Spring 2021), Loki (Spring 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021), What If…? (Summer 2021), Hawkeye (Fall 2021), or Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021). But to say it’s not one of the most anticipated MCU films would be more than an understatement.

