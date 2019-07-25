CLOSE
Shaq Spotted Having A Hot Boy Summer With His New Bae!

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Shaq was spotted living his best hot boy summer life on a yacht cruising around Europe with what clearly looks like his new bae. We don’t know who the new mystery woman is but from the placement of his hands she is def more than just the homie.  There had been rumors that he had been hinting at reconciling with his ex wife Shaunie O’Neal but maybe he’s decided to go a different direction at least until his hot boy summer is over…

See the pics the paparazzi caught HERE

[caption id="attachment_813160" align="alignnone" width="410"] Source: Guillermo Proano/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Apryl Jones seems to be a young woman going through a bit of a moment, this after a video surfaced with the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star putting EVERYONE on blast. Not only did the mother of Omarion’s children say she slept with West Coast rapper The Game, but she also said some NBA stars have been hitting her inbox up too. Jones, who is rumored to be dating Omarian’s B2K bandmate Fizz, is also allegedly pregnant by him as well. In the video, she said that Paul Pierce, Kevin Durant, and Shaquille O’Neal have all slide in her DMs. She also adds in the video that Game sent her a Mother’s Day message along with Nate Robinson, and says A$AP Rocky also tried to bag her. Yikes. Check out the video below and keep scrolling to peep the Twitter reactions. https://youtu.be/RqXKIPUbmL8 — Photo: WENN

Shaq Spotted Having A Hot Boy Summer With His New Bae! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

