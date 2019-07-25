CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A Much Needed Intervention From T.I. & Nelly

1 reads
Leave a comment
Shad Moss Birthday Celebration At Gold Room

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Bow Wow, Bow Wow, Bow Wow. SMH. 

It’s been a rough couple of years for the rapper turned actor, and for some reason, it seems like things just keep getting worse. First he got caught cappin’ on Instagram, thus the infamous Bow Wow challenge was born. 

He’s always beefing with one of his exes, or bringing them up years after they were together. Last year, ish got so real for Shad Moss that he and ex girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie got into an altercation that was so intense, the skin on his face was scratched off. Yikes!

And last week, he got roasted on the Internet again for calling Ciara the B-word and bragging about the fact that he “had” before anyone else. 

 

Well, enough is enough. Bow has always said how he considers rapper T.I. and Nelly like his big brothers in the game, and earlier this week, his big bros. stepped up to the (Bow Wow) challenge and gave him the much needed talk he needs. 

Even though Bow is still hella defensive in the video, at least Tip did not give up on getting his point across.  Intervention aside though, who knew that Tip was actually taller than Bow? Or so they say. 

Bow Wow, we love you man. We grew up with you. But help us understand how we can help bring you back to the young man we used to know. 

Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A Much Needed Intervention From T.I. & Nelly was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close