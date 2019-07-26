CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him in His Upcoming Biopic?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kirk Franklin is touring the country on the heels of the popularity of his “Love Theory” single.

Before he hits the stage in Baltimore on Tuesday, July 30th, the gospel great stopped by The Ko-Show to talk about the success of “Love Theory,” who should play Lil’ Kirk in his upcoming biopic and shopping for clothes in the boys section.

Press play below.

 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him in His Upcoming Biopic? was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close