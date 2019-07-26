CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kendrick Lamar Welcomes First Child With Fiancee

King Kendrick welcomes a little princess to the fold.

4 reads
Leave a comment
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kendrick Lamar is a proud papa. The Compton rapper and his fiancee, Whitney Alford, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday (July 26).

You won’t find much about Kendrick and his high school sweetheart (they attended Centennial High School in Compton) turned wife to be, and that’s all good.

With that said, details are scarce beyond the make-up artist the delivering of a healthy baby girl, per US Weekly. Keeoing things super private, there wasn’t even a formal announcement that she was pregnant. The couple did attend the 2016 Grammy Awards together, though.

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford.

Kendrick Lamar Welcomes First Child With Fiancee was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close