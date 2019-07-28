CLOSE
Lil Boat Woke: Lil Yachty Says Donald Trump Doesn’t Really Care About A$AP Rocky

The Atlanta rapper see clearly what Trump is really trying to do.

Wireless Festival 2019

Lil Yachty has his eye firmly on the jig when it comes to “help” from Donald Trump. The Atlanta rapper says the POTUS doesn’t really care about A$AP Rocky and instead of tweeting needs to actually do something.

The racist POTUS has taken to Twitter to claims that he’s been getting rebuffed by Sweden’s Prime Minister over his request to free the jailed rapper, who has now been charged with assault.

“If you’re going to do something then do it,” Yachty told TMZ. “You don’t gotta keep telling everybody, just do it. He ain’t gotta keep tweeting.”

He added, “I don’t think he doing sh*t either,” while expressing concern for Rocky who he considers his big brother.

Many have clearly seen that Trump’s sudden concern over a rapper he never heard about is strictly for the sake of earning some votes from confused Black people who clearly don’t know any better. That knowledge being that Trump is an unrepentant racist, as his recent, ugly commentary about Elijah Cummings and Baltimore only reinforces. 

 

