Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own Car From Being Robbed [VIDEO]

Atlanta Skyline at Sunset

Source: Ryan Herron / Getty

Slider crimes are one of the most popular crimes in Atlanta, and a pregnant woman was recently the latest victim. According to WSBTV, a pregnant woman was at a southwest Atlanta gas station on Metropolitan Parkway when the thief hopped into her car and tried to pull off. The woman immediately tried to open her car door when the thief sped away with the woman still attached to the door of the car.

The scary moment was caught on surveillance video. The woman suffered a broken leg, but fortunately the baby is ok. Click here to read more

 

If you don’t know about slider crimes read the article below..

RELATED: What Are Slider Crimes And Why Atlanta Thieves Are Taking Advantage

