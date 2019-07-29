Casanova Sued For Allegedly Assaulting Woman In NYC Diner

Brooklyn rapper Casanova is getting sued for assault. A woman claims the rapper and his entourage put hands on her in a New York City diner last year.

According to the woman who filed the lawsuit, Casanova was the ringleader.

Reports TMZ:

The incident went down last August when Casanova and a group of friends sat down at the Good Stuff Diner. The alleged victim, Niya Rucker, says his group included 2 women who were not Casanova’s wife … and she thinks that’s why he went off on her.

According to the suit, Niya was shooting an Instagram Live video of her meal … but Casanova “mistakenly believed” she was recording him and the 2 women. She says the MC instructed one guy in his group to “take whatever action” was necessary to get Niya’s phone … “including physical force.” Niya says the henchman put her in a strangulation grip, grabbed her phone and deleted the video she’d already posted. She also posted a video of the aftermath, showing her mouth and chin bleeding profusely. In the lawsuit, she says she suffered a fractured jaw, damaged teeth, loss of consciousness, a split lip and several other cuts.

Rucker is suing Casanova for assault and battery. No specifics on how much money she is seeking.

Back in August 2018, shortly after the incident occurred, Casanova turned himself in and was booked for felony second-degree robbery. However, the case has not yet gone to trial.

Casanova has denied putting hands on Rucker. Expect this to be settled out of court.

