LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With Drake To Launch Uninterrupted Canada

Drake is still making moves this summer. Following the latest Drizzy news that he inked a partnership deal with SiriusXM Pandora, the 6 God is teaming up LeBron James and Maverick Carter to bring Uninterrupted to Canada. The new extension will be led by CEO Scott Moore with Vinay Virmani as the chief content officer. The sports media brand allows athletes to speak with their fans directly.

When it launches, Uninterrupted Canada will hit the ground running. UC already signed an exclusive first-look deal with Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka which will focus around fashion. Also coming is a show titled Height Doesn’t Have Heart that will feature former Toronto Blue Jay pitcher Marcus Strom. Uninterrupted Canada will also distribute shows from its American counterpart.

Speaking on the announcement LeBron James stated

“When we started Uninterrupted, it was to give athletes a platform where we could share our stories and connect with our fans in a way we never had before. And to show what we are passionate about beyond the sports we play. It’s exciting to see that idea now leading a whole new era of athletes around the world feeling empowered to do more and be more. Expanding into Canada with some incredible partners puts Uninterrupted on a global scale and creates new opportunities for even more athletes and fans to be a part of what we’re building.”

Maverick Carter added:

“As we’ve continued to grow into new markets and new sports, Uninterrupted has become synonymous with empowerment among athletes and the audience who understand the cultural movement we are creating. We’re excited to bring that to Canada and to work with the new team to grow this business internationally.”

Last but not least, Drake shared his excitement:

“Uninterrupted has been an incredible platform for athletes to tell their stories and connect with fans. I’m honored to partner with LeBron to bring Uninterrupted to Canada, a country that continuously supports innovation and creativity.”

If this means we can possibly expect more grade-A content from Drake, like his appearance on Uninterrupted’s US program HBO’s The Shop sign us up.

