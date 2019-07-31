CLOSE
Apollo Nida Re-Released From Prison After Violating Parole

Let’s hope that Apollo has learned his lesson and this time he will be able to stay out of prison while he finishes his sentence in a halfway house.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was transferred to a facility in Philadelphia.

Nida’s original release date was October 15 but prison records now indicate his release date is November 26.

Back in 2014, the reality star was sentenced to 96 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud.

As The Blast first reported, Nida was re-arrested last month after violating the terms of his parole while serving his sentence in a halfway home.

Nida had a list of rules to follow while living in the halfway home and we’re told he broke a technical requirement pertaining to the rules of his release.

The reality star was taken into custody at the Philadelphia Federal Court House and placed back into the system.

Ex RHOA husband Apollo Nida was locked up and they let him out but now they talking about locking him back up. But his fiance’ says that was then and this is now and the rumors are lies.

Apollo Nida Re-Released From Prison After Violating Parole was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

