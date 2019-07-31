CLOSE
Nike Blesses Madden 99 Club Players With Exclusive Cleats

Even Tom Brady couldn't get this gold...

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

While viewership for the NFL might’ve come down a notch the past few years, gamers have continued to support EA’s yearly installment of Madden and now that the video game franchise is a few weeks away from releasing it’s latest installment Madden 20, Nike is taking the opportunity to congratulate the few players who have a 99 OVE rating in the game.

Re-imagining some classic Nike silhouettes with gold and white colorways, Nike has blessed the likes of Bobby Wagner, Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, and with Nike 99 Club cleats which are designed “to each superstar’s unique style and skillset.” While Wagner probably got the grail of the 99 Club cleats with a golden pair of Air Jordan 1 cleats,  Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack didn’t get scraps either as they both received white and gold-lined custom versions of the Nike Force Savage Elite.

While we doubt the players will be rocking these 1 of 1 pair of cleats on the field anytime soon, it’s definitely a nice item to add to their trophy cases.

Check out pics of the kicks below and see what’s possible if you’re nice enough to get a 99 OVR rating in a Madden game.

