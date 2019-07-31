CLOSE
Fade Administration: Black Dad Delivered Double Fade At OKC Pool After Racist White Man Attacked

Joshua Valentine was busy not minding his business when he caught the poolside pounding. He was arrested at the scene.

A Black father in Oklahoma City was attempting to enjoy a day out at the pool with his children earlier in the month when a white man began attacking him, prompting the father to deliver a fade. When the attacker returned with a baseball bat after getting knocked out, a second fade was promptly administered.

Local outlet News 9 reports:

Witnesses and police said 28-year-old Joshua Valentine targeted a black man, who was at the swimming pool to watch his kids. Police said Valentine verbally then physically attacked the victim with a closed fist. The victim, however, turned the tables on Valentine, and knocked him out.

When Valentine awoke a few minutes later, he left the pool area, then returned with a baseball bat. Police and witnesses said he swung at the victim, who not only fended Valentine off with a chair, the victim then struck Valentine several times with his fist, knocking Valentine out a second time.

The outlet adds that Valentine spent six days in jail on charges of malicious harassment based on race.

