Nafisah Carter Went From Doing Hair In Her Dorm To Being A Celebrity Hair Stylist

Nafisah Carter’s first inspiration to become an entrepreneur was her mother. But it wasn’t until college that she realized she had a passion for doing hair. Friends would line up outside her dorm room to get their hair done, which is how she made extra money. After graduating college, Nafisah went to hair school.

“When I started beauty school, I was just interested in hair,” explains the North Carolina native. “I went to Dudley, and Dudley would come in to talk to us about the careers. Then I realized people work with celebrities and travel. He told us about so many different careers in hair and that’s when I realized I want to work with celebrities. I thought it was cool.”

Nafisah was exposed early on to entrepreneurship watching her mother travel state to state for different trade shows.

“I saw her work hard,” says Nafisah. “I liked the traveling. She made her own schedule.”

Nafisah’s dream of becoming a celebrity stylist eventually came true. “I recently worked with Michelle Williams, Erica Mena, Misty Copeland” to name a few. Nafisah decide to move to New York where she began working at the renown Rita Hazan Salon.

“When I worked in New York that’s when I learned everything I learned about working with celebrities,” she explained. “I helped with them in the salon. I was mesmerized when Jennifer Lopez came to get her hair done.”

After launching her own beauty boutique, she ventured into the hair extensions. The international celebrity stylist says she decided to start her own hair line when she got frustrated working on low quality extensions one day. ”

“A lot of my clients would come and their hair was bad. It would tangle, it would shed, it would melt on the flat iron. I wanted a good product for my clients because I knew I was doing a good service. A good service with good quality hair so that way they can have a long-lasting hairstyle. I did a lot of research. It took a long time because I ordered hair, I did a lot of testing.”

After finding a product she approved of, Nafisah launched Pyara Hair. The soft, natural and luminous bundles are scented, packaged and ready to be installed with a glamorous lifestyle in mind. Each bundle is tangle free, shed free, and chemical free, and color friendly. The Bombshell Beauty Collection includes Straight, Curly Kinky, and Wave textures that and can last up to 3 years.

With hair standards techniques constantly changing, Nafisah is consistently elevating her craft taking classes to stay on top of the latest hair trends. “I stay on social media, different shows and practice on my friends and family.” But the beauty mogul covets a classic look over following the trend.

“People tend to go with the trends, and I tend to stay away. That is what keeps my clients in my chair.”

Nafisah plans on expanding her business with a product line for weave care. Follow her on social media and check out PyaraHair.com.

Nafisah Carter Went From Doing Hair In Her Dorm To Being A Celebrity Hair Stylist was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders Posted 19 hours ago

