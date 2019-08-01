According to reports, American Express claims that the late Nipsey Hussle owes nearly $50,000 in unpaid credit card bills. This isn’t the first company to state that the rapper owes anything to them after his death, however Paramount Group also sued the estate for similar reasons, though they did drop the case.

The total amount AMEX claims is owed is $46,930.67.

There currently is no named administrator handling Hussle’s affairs, though there are reports that his brother, Blacc Sam, has requested to be the one put in charge, citing that the two managed several businesses together when he was still alive.

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Sued By American Express for $50K was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Matty Willz Posted 8 hours ago

