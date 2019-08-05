CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject Language From Leaders That Normalizes Racist Sentiments”

US President Barack Obama makes a statem

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders” that “normalizes racist sentiments.” Although the statement did not directly name Donald Trump, the statement comes on the heels of two mass shootings in the country on Saturday, one of which carried out by a white supremacist suspect.

“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people,” Obama wrote.
He added, “It’s time for the overwhelming majority of Americans of goodwill, of every race and faith and political party, to say as much — clearly and unequivocally.”
You can read Obama’s full statement below.

RELATED: El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter Who Didn’t Like ‘Race Mixing’

RELATED: Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El Paso, Texas

President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject Language From Leaders That Normalizes Racist Sentiments” was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close