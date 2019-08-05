CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Adds Nicki Minaj To “Hot Girl Summer” Single?

Although the song was teased for an Aug. 2 drop, it'll actually be dropping this Friday on Aug. 9.

Pretty Little Thing BET Awards Pre Party

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Last week, the Hotties were hoping to get blessed by their fearless leader, Megan Thee Stallion, with the “Hot Girl Summer” single. Some sleuths online seemingly managed to figure out that Nicki Minaj will appear on the track, and the week-long delay of its release seems to confirm that.

The Minaj Society Twitter account posted a tweet Sunday (August 4) that showed a Shazam result for “Hot Girl Summer” with Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign as the featured guests on the track. The pair sparked rumors last month after appearing on each other’s Instagram Live feeds, and Megan herself told her adoring fans that the song would be delayed a week for a rather special reason.

It’s safe to assume that the Hotties and Barbz are going to be blasting this track for the rest of the summer should the Nicki Minaj cameo come to fruition.

“Hot Girl Summer” drops on Friday, August 9.

Oh, here’s a video of Megan Thee Stallion running in a bikini because, why not?

Photo: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Adds Nicki Minaj To “Hot Girl Summer” Single? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

