Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Getting Married On Her Birthday?!

Kylie and Travis were spotted getting on a private jet for her birthday getaway with what seemed to be a wedding gown and folks are speculating that there may be wedding bells on the way.

Kylie Jenner just boarded a private plane to her birthday yacht party with a very interesting piece of luggage … a garment that certainly looks like a WEDDING DRESS … but TMZ knows otherwise.

Check out this pic from the tarmac Tuesday afternoon at the Van Nuys Airport … there’s a flowing, feathery, white dress protruding out the bottom of a garment bag as it’s loaded into the plane. In the worker’s other hand — what appears to be a suit … possibly a tux.

 

[protected-iframe id="132c92ea01fec82593d3816e394ab60e-51287776-57648812" info="https://giphy.com/embed/2dyXpltSoVaWk" width="480" height="240" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed"]   No one likes to be compared to their BFF, but unfortunately for Jordyn Woods, it’s been happening most of her young life. It’s not that folks compared Jordyn to her best friend Kylie Jenner, but Kylie most likely gets the spotlight wherever they go. But the beautiful thing about the Woods is that she never tries to compete with her famous friend, from what we can tell. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn0NuYaHNuB/?hl=en&taken-by=kyliejenner   She’s been Kylie’s number one supporter since day one. Even when Kylie had her own show on E, Jordyn was right by her side in almost every scene — even though she often complained about being the tag along bestie. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6b5LNZsuUtw You can tell that Jordyn is a ride or die type of friend though. She’s modeled for the Khloe and Kylie, and she kept the worst kept secret of 2018 a secret — Kylie’s pregnancy.  She has always had her own thing going on too. The 21-year old forged her own career in the fashion industry a couple of years ago, and hasn’t looked back since. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lzt0YW-itOg She literally went from being Kylie’s best friend that’s just around, to being the hot friend. https://twitter.com/yuhgurlhayles_/status/1011105967226777600 The two recently celebrated Jordyn’s birthday looking super luscious in latex, and the birthday girl definitely showed up and showed out for her big day. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn-ivbrFSEL/?tagged=jordynwoods   In honor of the young star’s 21st birthday, let’s take a look at all the time Jordyn Woods was way hotter than Kylie Jenner. via GIPHY

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Getting Married On Her Birthday?! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

