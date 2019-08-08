CLOSE
Investigators Found Years Of Mold In More Than 30 Atlanta Public Schools

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta public school system could have a serious mold problem. Because of past reports of air quality complaints Channel 2 did an investigation into the air quality in Atlanta school and what they found was disturbing. Teacher, students, and parents have been reporting musty mold smells in school across the city for years. For example, Young Middle School saw mold complaints as far back as 2016.

Money have been spent in HVAC upgrades since 2012, and over the next 3 years over 15 million dollars worth of upgrades are set to happen. But is this enough to keep our kids safe? The long term exposure to mold can lead to anxiety, decreased concentration, and other mood instabilities.

