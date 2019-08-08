CLOSE
5’Some?!: Blueface Claims He’s Banged Over 1,000 Women In Last 6 Months

Bruh...

Blueface

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Blueface is keeping busy. The rapper who has a talent for not riding a beat claims he has slept with over 1,000 women, in just the last six months.

If son develops a persistent cough…

Anyway, the “Thotiana” rapper made this claim to Big Boy. In fact, dude even said he had a 5’some (him and four girls, in case you’re wondering).

“I’m a f*cker,” said Blueface.

Bruh, the look on Big Boy’s face says it all. We got nothing else to add.

Oh yeah, he spoke on having 2 girlfriends, too. Clearly, they were probably around for the 3’somes, 4’somes and 5’somes. This guy…

