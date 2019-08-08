CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ty Dolla $ign Pays Homage to Mac Miller In NPR Tiny Desk Performance

The R&B singer remembers his fallen Hip-Hop comrade during his Tiny Desk performance...

Mac Miller

Source: photo: WENN

On the low NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts be library lit for those who appreciate live music but in a lounge-ish format and while it seems like something for artists looking to make a name for themselves, lots of your favorite artists have rocked some books off shelves over the past few years. From The Roots to Mac Miller to Wu-Tang Clan, that library in Washington D.C. done housed some noise to keep the neighbors grooving and vibing all day long.

The latest big name artist to perform at NPR’s studio is Ty Dolla $ign and during his set went on to pay homage to Mac Miller just a month before the first anniversary of his passing. Performing a rendition of Miller’s “Cinderella” off of Mac’s The Devine Feminine, Ty Dolla conjures up some heartfelt soul in remembrance of the Steel City MC.

Check out the performance below.

Ty Dolla $ign Pays Homage to Mac Miller In NPR Tiny Desk Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close