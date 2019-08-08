About Time: ‘NBA 2K20’ Finally Adds All 12 WNBA Teams To The Game

NBA Live took the big step of integrating the WNBA and its superstars into the game two years ago. Many began to wonder if the NBA 2K franchise would eventually follow suit. That question has been answered today (August 8), 2K revealed that all 12 WNBA teams and its superstars will be in the NBA 2K20.

With NBA Live 20 pushed all the way back, NBA 2K20 picked up the ball dropped by EA. In the developer video introducing the WNBA to 2K, we see Candace Parker, and Breanna Stewart getting their motion capture on. In the 1:47 clip we get to see the ladies in action and the gameplay looks very accurate. The players we see in the video do look visually accurate, which is a significant improvement from the generic scans NBA Live used of the WNBA players.

Speaking on her addition to the top-selling video game Candace Parker added:

“Growing up, I always remembered watching male athletes on TV and playing as them in video games. Now, to have the WNBA be in the position we are and to have women featured prominently in NBA 2K20, we are allowing young girls and boys to have female athletes as role models. The 2K team has done an amazing job of making sure to not just put women into the game playing men’s basketball, but I’ve seen first-hand the hard work they’re doing to make this as real and authentic as possible to women’s basketball. I’m proud to be a part of this team paving the way for the future.”

Jeff Thomas, SVP of Development, Visual Concepts stated:

“For years, fans have requested the ability to play as some of their favorite WNBA stars. We’ve been working with the WNBA and their top players to modify our basketball simulation engine to replicate the WNBA on-court experience. We’re excited to roll out this new feature in NBA 2K20 because we know how important the WNBA is to the world of basketball.”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert noted:

“We are excited to have WNBA players as part of this top-selling video game, helping to bring more exposure to these elite players, expanding our fan base and providing an immersive gaming experience featuring women role model athletes.”

Better late than never right? NBA 2K is one of the most played games on consoles right now by both sexes. It was always weird that game lacked the ability for female gamers to create female avatars. The NBA 2K League’s first female player had to ball with a male avatar during the season. Hopefully now with the inclusion of the WNBA into the game that will change. Kudos to folks at 2K for the significant addition.

All game modes featuring the WNBA will be available to play when NBA 2K20 drops worldwide September 6, 2019. You watch the introductory trailer below.

