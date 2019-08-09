CLOSE
Yung Miami Speaks On Surviving Drive-By Shooting, Says She’s Not OK

The City Girls rapper and expecting mother was seemingly the target of a drive-by shooting last week.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Yung Miami was seemingly the target of a drive-by shooting last week that shocked fans and observers alike. The City Girls star and expecting mother has publicly spoken about the heinous attack, stating that the incident has left her shaken.

While sitting in her G-Wagon, the rapper born Caresha Brownlee was shot at a reported 14 times on August 5 after leaving Circle House Studios in Miami. On Wednesday, Yung Miami took to her Instagram story and shared with her fans the state of mind she’s in since surviving the shooting.

“Keep looking at my pictures & all my mentions like it really could’ve been R.I.P.,” Yung Miami wrote. “I’m really not okay!”

The “Act Up” rapper also side-stepped a verbal attack from jailed rapper Kodak Black, who stated in a freestyle that he’d punch the mother to be in the stomach. As of now, there does not seem to be a connection.

Check out Yung Miami’s IG story post, courtesy of The Shade Room.

Photo: WENN

Yung Miami Speaks On Surviving Drive-By Shooting, Says She’s Not OK was originally published on hiphopwired.com

