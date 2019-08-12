CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
All Female Rap cypHER Part 2 Featuring Londynn B, Poni, Vera Qruz, Flee Kay, Cheeky, J Harvard, Tye The Goddess, & Heaven

 

The cypHER female rap series was created by The Progress Report as an opportunity for women with bars to showcase their originality and personality on the production of their choice. The Progress Report is a media platform for artists and creatives, mainstream and independent. We interview artists and entrepreneurs on our live podcast Wednesday nights in Atlanta and feature content on our website and during our show. The podcast is hosted by 3 women, Lalaa Shepard, DJ eXeL, and Boss Britt.

Meet the participants of our cypHER part 2 below and support their journeys to progression!

Londynn B https://instagram.com/londynnbofficial_?igshid=8eqjbe07pu0m

J Harvard https://instagram.com/flee_kay?igshid=167kh1f2nc1xc

Tye The Goddess https://instagram.com/tyethegoddess?igshid=1cj50kzcyecev

Poni https://instagram.com/poni_capri?igshid=qnhvbnw0i293

Vera Qruz https://instagram.com/officialveraqruz?igshid=ot2s6gh8jh2g

Flee Kay https://instagram.com/flee_kay?igshid=167kh1f2nc1xc

Cheeky https://instagram.com/soufsidecheeky?igshid=1vv6zmjl7gusj

Heaven https://instagram.com/heavenvaniece?igshid=7rh6y78n23rb

All beats are produced by Bubba Doran @BubbaDoran1

Video shot & edited by Anthony Hudson @_anthonyhudson

For promotion & interview information email TheProgressReportMediaGroup@gmail.com

If you would like to support our channel, Cash App $TheProgressReport

Instagram @TheProgressReport101 @LalaaShep bossbritt__ djexel

Twitter @TheProgressRPT1 @LalaaShep @BossBritt__ @DJ_Exel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theprogressreport101/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheProgressReport

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/theprogressreport

Audiomack: https://audiomack.com/artist/theprogressreport

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7ouKXpcCPdWPDAhQCUUMBv?si=CadWTd98Rz–UVELuX8F1g

