Rihanna Announces Brow Pencil & Styler In 14 Shades + New Hydrating Pro Filt’r Foundation

'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

You didn’t think Rihanna was going to let us go into the fall without any new Fenty Beauty products did you? While in Vegas at the Sephora Store Leadership Conference, last weekend, the Bad Gal announced the latest addition to her makeup line — the Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler featuring 14 shades dropping August 23.

According to Allure.com, the line will feature popular taupes and browns and several red-based shades ranging from burgundy to burnt orange.

And that’s not all that’s coming up from Fenty Beauty. Ri Ri also announced the launch of Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, a moisturizing foundation for dry skin, spanning 50 shades of glory.

According to FentyBeauty.com, Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is,

A first-of-its-kind hydrating longwear foundation that delivers it all, with comfortable medium to full coverage, serious staying power, and natural finish perfect for normal to dry skin—all in a groundbreaking range of 50 shades.

Key ingredients in the foundation include, grape seed oil and sodium hyaluronate. Like its predecessor, the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is lightweight, packs a sweat and humidity resistant formula and is long-wearing. The budget-friendly product will cost you about $35 (FentyBeauty.com).

Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation hits stores August 15.

Rihanna Announces Brow Pencil & Styler In 14 Shades + New Hydrating Pro Filt’r Foundation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

