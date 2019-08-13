CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Performs At First Show Since Sweden Arrest [Video]

Source: AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 19: Rapper ASAP Rocky performs onstage at the Milk Music Lounge featuring A$AP Rocky on March 19, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)

A$AP Rocky is feeling beyond grateful these days. He let his fans know how fortunate he is to be a free man at a recent show.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Harlem native performed for the first time since he was booked in July for assault charges in Sweden. Last weekend he took the stage at the Real Street Festival in Anaheim, California. During the middle of his set he took time out to address his experience of being locked down for almost a month. He made it clear it changed his perspective on the opportunities he has been afforded as a star.

“Y’all know how happy I am to be here right now,” he said. “I want to say this, though: When I was away — hold the mosh please, this a sentimental moment! — what I experienced was crazy. It was a scary, humbling experience, but I’m here right now.”

The “Pesos” rapper also added that the amount of support her received from his fans was priceless. “God is good. People who ain’t even fuck with me felt sympathy. People was praying for me. That uplifted me when my spirits was low. That was crazy. Hip-hop never looked so strong together.”

You can see footage from the show below which included surprise appearances from frequent collaborators Tyler The Creator, YG and A$AP Ferg.

