CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A$AP Rocky Found Guilty In Assault Case, But Won’t Face Jail Time

2013 BET Awards - Show

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

A$AP Rocky‘s assault case became a national topic. After spending a month in a Swedish jail, Rocky was freed and allowed to return home–not knowing his fate.

According to TMZ, Judges in A$AP Rocky’s assault case have found him guilty. However he will not be facing additional jail time.

Related: A$AP Rocky Released From Swedish Jail

The Swedish judges issued their written ruling on Wednesday where they found the rapper guilty of assaulting a man in an street altercation.

Related: Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over A$AP Rocky

Rocky along with the other defendants will have to pay restitution to the victim as well as the court fees.

A$AP Rocky Found Guilty In Assault Case, But Won’t Face Jail Time was originally published on hot963.com

A$AP Rocky

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close