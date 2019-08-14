CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

Check Out All The Times North West Showed Her Parents Who Is The Real Style Star

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 29, 2016

Source: James Devaney / Getty

North West is the eldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West. The six-year-old is becoming a style star in her own right and we shouldn’t be surprised. Kim Kardashian West is considered a fashion icon while Kanye West has his fashionable Yeezy line.

Kim Kardashian West posted a photo to Instagram and gushed, “My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive.”

So cute!

Check out the top 10 fashion moments from this fashion icon in the making.

Check Out All The Times North West Showed Her Parents Who Is The Real Style Star was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close