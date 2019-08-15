Hilarious: ‘Good Boys’ Cast Gets Candid About Cursing, Rated R Movies, Crushes & More

08.15.19
It’s not often you get to see a group of young, funny, professional kids carrying an entire Rated R film on their backs — but alas, Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon did just that.

The brilliant preteens star in one of the summer’s most anticipated comedies, Good Boys; produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg who also gave us classics like Superbad.

The profane and hilarious flick tells the story of three sixth grade boys who ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party.

I caught up with the kid stars of the movie, and Molly Gordon (who plays Hannah) as they dished on everything from awkward crushes to the first Rated R film they were allowed to watch.

Noon: Mine was Caddyshack, with Bill Murray. I watched that with my dad.

Williams: Mine was Superbad.

Noon: Really? When me and you watched it, that was your first Rated R movie?

Williams: That’s the one that I was allowed to see. (Laughs)

Although Jacob couldn’t remember his first R Rated flick, he did give some great advice to young teens that are having a hard time fitting in. Watch the full interview above to check it out. 

