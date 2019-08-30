CLOSE
NEW COUPLE ALERT: Jeezy & Jeannie Mae Are Officially Dating

Jeezy's New Album 'Trap or Die 3' Listening Party

OK Jeezy we see you with your new boo Jeannie Mae! The two have been rumored to have been dating for a while now but clearly it’s real because Jeannie is the first woman we have ever seen Jeezy claim publicly.

Last week, the rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist was joined by The Real host for a date night at the inaugural SnoBall Gala to raise funds for his non-profit, Street Dreamz.

“The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night,” a rep for Jeezy tells PEOPLE.

Mai, 40, supported her man, 41, from the audience as he received his second Phoenix Award for his contributions to Atlanta’s youth — and to celebrate the release of his latest album, TM 104: Legend of the Snowman.

