CLOSE
Test
Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa…
#MeekFreed: Meek Mill’s Legal Battle Comes To An…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
‘The Proud Family’ Might Return & These Updated…
Lawyers In The Botham Jean Murder Trial Won’t…
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look…
Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Snowfall’ Both Get…
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…
Getting a little work done on the weekend
5 Laptops For Less Than $500 That Are…
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…
Solo traveler in Krakow
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
Elizabeth Warren Introducing A Bill To Cancel Student…
17 items
Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The…
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
A$AP Rocky Still Being Held In Sweden Prison…
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
You Eating It? Folks Say THIS Breadless Sandwich…
Delusional Black Trump Worshiper Wonders: ‘Are People Of…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Middle Schooler Provides Classmates In Need With Clothes And School Supplies

Chase Neyland-Square hopes to turn PAM’s Pantry into a nonprofit organization.

A middle schooler from Louisiana is paying it forward by ensuring that his classmates have basic necessities to start the school year. To help students in need, 13-year-old Chase Neyland-Square created a closet at his school to provide them with free clothes and school supplies, CBS News reported.

Neyland-Square—an eighth-grader at Port Allen Middle School—came up with the concept for the project while participating in the school’s SPARK (Student Program for Arts, Recreation, and Knowledge) program. He and other students were tasked with developing ideas for social good initiatives that would benefit the school and the local community. Aware of the struggles faced by some of his peers, Neyland-Square decided to transform one of the closets at his school into PAM’s Pantry; a space that houses donated clothes, shoes, personal care and hygiene products and school supplies for students and their families.

“I know that everybody doesn’t have things and I’m fortunate to have things that other people don’t have, and I look at it as sometimes, how would I feel in that situation?” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I’m going to come back and continue working on PAM’s Pantry. I’m hoping one day I can turn it into a non-profit organization.” Initiatives like the one being led by Neyland-Square are needed. According to the National Center for Children in Poverty, 15 million children throughout the country live in extreme poverty and are unable to afford school supplies.

Several youngsters are leading their own philanthropic efforts to help people in need. In celebration of their birthday, Alabama-based 12-year-olds Breanna and Brooke Bennett launched an initiative designed to provide care packages that include hygiene products for girls their age. In North Carolina, a 3-year-old entrepreneur donated the sales from her lemonade stand to help homeless mothers and children.

SEE ALSO:

12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In Need

North Carolina Toddler Helps The Homeless With Sales From Her Lemonade Stand

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 photos Launch gallery

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth, right before school starts. See Also: Terry Crews Says Hollywood Is ‘Like A Plantation’ And ‘If This Is The End Of My Career, Just End It’ Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

Middle Schooler Provides Classmates In Need With Clothes And School Supplies was originally published on newsone.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close