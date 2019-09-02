CLOSE
Kevin Hart Suffers Major Back Injury In Car Accident, Expected To Make Full Recovery

The harrowing news broke over the weekend with initial reports sounding grim after a car he was in fell down an embankment.

CinemaCon 2019 Big Screen Achievement Awards

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

News surfaced over the weekend that Kevin Hart suffered a major back injury after being involved in a crash where he was the passenger. It has since come out that the popular actor and comedian is expected to make a full recovery.

The Blast reports:

Sources connected with Hart tells The Blast, Kevin is still in a local hospital undergoing tests to determine if his back will require surgery to repair.

We’re told the injury is “Not a spinal cord injury,” and the comedian is, “able to walk and move his extremities.”

People associated with the actor wanted to clarify reports that the injury he sustained in the accident was “major.”

Our sources confirm the “Jumanji” star is hurt, but is expected to “make a full recovery.”

Hart, along with passengers Rebecca, reported to be the family’s personal trainer, suffered minor injuries while Jared Black, the driver of the Plymouth Barracuda, suffered major back injuries as well.

Photo: WENN

