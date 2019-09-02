CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

5 Essentials You Need For When You Attend Your Next Wedding

Group Toasting Champagne at a Party

Source: Corbis/VCG / Getty

With wedding season is full swing, it’s always smart to make sure you have all your essentials handy. While we love that this occassion allows us to show off our glamorous side, it’s important to do so with comfort in mind. There’s nothing worse than having to nurse sore feet or dealing with oily makeup while trying to enjoy the festivities. In an effort to keep you focused on having a good time, we’ve compiled a list of five products you need to look and feel your very best!

5 Essentials You Need For When You Attend Your Next Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close