Starbucks In Philly Under Fire For Islamophobic Name Jab At Muslim Man, Lied About Apologizing

A man named Niquel Johnson, who goes by the name Aziz, had "ISIS" written on his drink order.

Once again, a Starbucks in Philadelphia is under fire for making another racist inference according to the claims of a patron who says staff in the store took a swipe at his name. Niquel Johnson, a 40-year-old Muslim man who goes by the name Aziz, says an employee at Starbucks wrote “ISIS” as his name and he adds that they also lied about speaking with his niece to issue an apology.

The Washington Post exclusively reports:

Niquel Johnson paid for three drinks in Philadelphia on Sunday, and in typical Starbucks fashion, an employee asked for his name. Johnson, 40, told them “Aziz,” his Islamic name pronounced ah-zeez. He has used it for 25 years — and “countless” times at that particular store.

But three unusual things happened on this occasion, he said. When his order was ready, a staffer announced them by drink type, not his name.

The second unusual part was the employee wrote his name as “ISIS” — the acronym for the Islamic terror group — in the printout attached to all three drinks.

Johnson didn’t even realize it until later, when a friend pointed it out at a bookstore.

“I was shocked and angry. I felt it was discrimination,” Johnson told The Washington Post on Friday.

The outlet writes that Starbucks claimed they spoke with Johnson’s niece and settled the matter. The kicker is that Johnson says whoever the company claims they spoke with, a woman named Alora, isn’t someone known to him in his life.

Johnson is considering legal action.

Photo: Getty

Starbucks In Philly Under Fire For Islamophobic Name Jab At Muslim Man, Lied About Apologizing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

