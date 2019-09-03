Popeyes Chicken is undoubtedly enjoying the hype surrounding its popular chicken sandwich, but it is doubtful the fast-food chain expected violence to ensue over the meal. In Houston, Texas, a man reportedly flashed a gun while a mob of customers voiced anger over the sandwich being sold out.

Local outlet KTRK reports:

Employees told ABC13 a mob of two women, three men and a baby were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out, but that apparently triggered the would-be customers. That’s when police said they tried to get inside the restaurant.

One man had a gun, but a restaurant worker was able to lock them out. All the while, the group left the baby inside their vehicle.

“It was more of an aggravated assault because he was displaying a weapon and threatened employees,” said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston Police.

The suspect who flashed the gun is described as Black, wearing short dreadlocks with tattoos on his face.

—

Photo: Getty

Clucking Up: Customer Pulled Gun Out On Popeyes Chicken Employees Over Sold Out Sandwich was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: