Jeezy Makes Jeannie Mai His #WCW On Instagram So You Know It’s Real

There is no doubt now.

Jeezy

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

For those holding out hope that Jeezy and The Real talk show host Jeannie Mai weren’t really an item, ya lost. The Atlanta rapper announced her as his #WCW on Instagram so they’re clearly on the road to marriage per social media protocol in 2019.

“She love when I talk dat fly $hit… 🤫 #wcw,” was Jeezy’s caption for a photo of him with his arm around the shoulders of Mai.

 

She also to the ‘Gram to share a pic of her and her Trap rapper boyfriend on a beach.

Our condolences to all the women who thought they would be ones to lock the Snowman down. It happens.

$hit…hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning 🥴😏

Jeezy Makes Jeannie Mai His #WCW On Instagram So You Know It’s Real was originally published on hiphopwired.com

