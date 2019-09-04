Mac Miller‘s death last September was due to an accidental overdose and now the man who allegedly gave Miller the drugs has been arrested.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, was arrested by DEA agents on Wednesday (Sept 4), nearly one year to the date of Miller’s untimely death. Pettit is accused of supplying Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

A 42-page criminal complaint released by federal authorities revealed that Pettit delivered drugs to Miller days before his overdose, allegedly giving the rapper fentanyl-laced oxy pills, cocaine and Xanax. If convicted, Pettit faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Alleged Drug Dealer Charged In Connection With Mac Miller’s Death was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 15 hours ago

