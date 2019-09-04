CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Doing Too Much: 50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb Comment Towards Megan Thee Stallion

When trolling goes wrong.

50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Megan Thee Stallion Disrespect

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Somebody needs to get the strap for 50 Cent. The infamous internet troll had to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Moneybagg Yo for a very lame comment he made towards his girlfriend.

Fofty is already getting on people’s nerves because he changed the Power’s theme song and replaced it with a remix we didn’t ask for. Now he really played himself by talking about the Hip-Hop’s hottest artist Megan Thee Stallion. Moneybagg Yo and Thee Stallion’s relationship has been heating as of late with the couple being more open about dating. Over the weekend the “Dior” rapper shared a very tantalizing photo of the leader of “Hot Nerd Fall” seductively posing on a pool table with the caption “She Wit Wat3va I’m Wit.”

View this post on Instagram

She Wit Wat3va I’m Wit.

A post shared by BIG SPEAKER (@moneybaggyo) on

Fifty being the troll he is couldn’t resist the opportunity to rib his friend. He left a comment under the post stating  “All kinda good looking hoes out here the pressure a break em. Lol.” He failed to clarify what he meant by the comment. But some are interpreting it as him saying there are plenty of good looking women that will make it difficult for Moneybagg to stay faithful. We doubt he has that issue at all, especially with Meghan.

Moneybagg did take issue with Fif’s use of the term “hoe” in regards to Thee Stallion and replied “Yeah hoes, but she don’t fall in dat category.” The “Outta Control” rapper apologized immediately “claiming he didn’t even realize that it was Megan” in the photo and “he meant no disrespect.”

This should definitely serve as a lesson to the G-Unit general to be a bit more cautious while trolling.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Doing Too Much: 50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb Comment Towards Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close