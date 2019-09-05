CLOSE
A Black Batman Is On The Way

Superhero allure has grown more and more over the years. Every summer new caped crusaders tackle the big screen, with each one seemingly setting their own benchmarks for record sales. One of the most profitable superhero flicks in recent history, yes, even before the Avengers came and did their thing, was Black Panther. The first mostly black superhero adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe grossed nearly $1.3 billion globally, and currently sits as the 10th most lucrative big screen movie of all time.

DC looks to be gearing up to capitalize off of that niche demographic as well, as reports are beginning to surface that the next Batman reboot will be the first of it’s kind.

They’re going to make Batman black.

At least, that’s what the reports are.

Who do you think will be chosen to care on the storied tradition of Gotham’s ultimate hero? Idris Elba? Michael B. Jordan? Kevin Hart?

I was just kidding about that last one.

Check out the full story here and let us know what you think!

A Black Batman Is On The Way was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

