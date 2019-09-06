CLOSE
Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She Can’t Live Without [Exclusive Video]

Quality Control Music Presents: BAQC To School Block Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Quality Control’s newest signee Layton Greene is vying for the R&B Princess crown with her cutesy single “Leave Em Alone.”

But, aside from bad boys, what else can’t Layton Greene live without? We caught up with the singer to get that answer. Press play below.

