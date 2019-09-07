CLOSE
Basketball Legend Lisa Leslie To Be Honored With Staples Center Statue

She will be the first woman athlete with a statue outside of the arena.

Legendary basketball player Lisa Leslie has broken several barriers for women in the realm of sports. The California native will be recognized in a major way for all of her accomplishments. According to Bleacher Report, she will be honored with a statue outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The addition of the statue is historic as it will mark the first time that a woman athlete will have a sculpture outside of the arena. It’s undeniable that Leslie is a basketball trailblazer. She was a part of the inaugural WNBA season in 1997. During her career in the league—which lasted 12 years—she hit several milestones. Leslie was the first woman to dunk in a WNBA game and became the first player in the league to reach 6,000 career points. She has two WNBA championship titles under her belt and was named league MVP three times. She also has four Olympic gold medals. Leslie joins a prominent list of other legendary athletes who have been honored with statues outside of the Staples Center including Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There is no word on when the statue will be unveiled.

Leslie—who coaches a team in the Big3 league—says that her career moves have always been about opening doors for women in male-dominated spaces. “I always understood and respected the women who came before me. I love the fact that we have so many pioneers of the game and they get to still be a part of it,” she told Hoops Hype in an interview. “I’m always cognizant that we’re connected by a thread. And we all know what we’re capable of doing and we appreciate the opportunity to knock down doors and open doors for the other women who are coming in behind us.”

News about Leslie’s statue comes shortly after a sculpture of the late legendary tennis player Althea Gibson was unveiled outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York during the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

SEE ALSO:

Statue Paying Homage To Tennis Legend Althea Gibson Unveiled At U.S. Open

LeBron James Surprises Student With Back-To-School Shopping Spree

Beyonce

Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

19 photos Launch gallery

Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

Continue reading Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

UPDATED: 11:49 a.m. EDT, Sept. 4, 2019 -- Happy Bey Day! Today is Beyoncé's birthday and social media is on fire. The queen of everything is 38 years old and we've had the pleasure of seeing her evolve over 20 years. From her days in Destiny's Child to her solo debut hit single "Crazy in Love" in 2004 to the groundbreaking "Lemonade" in 2016, Mrs. Carter has certainly and rightfully earned her place in pop culture history. This year it seems the Queen Bey celebrated her birthday a bit early, according to some photos and video footage she posted to her Instagram account Wednesday. It showed her looking happy while partying with a birthday cake, friends and family, including husband Jay-Z. https://www.instagram.com/p/B19Ivm9HfNT/ Her comments were lit with shout outs from a nonstop stream of celebrities wishing Beyoncé that happiest birthday. She was also getting plenty of love on Twitter from big names who took the time to tweet their tidings. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1169276351271952384?s=20 Even the NBA franchise in her hometown of Houston had to show Beyoncé the birthday respect she is due. https://twitter.com/HoustonRockets/status/1169245238466088961?s=20 Bey has also never shied away from embracing her roots. So in honor of her birthday, check out our favorite, Blackest Beyoncé moments on stage.

Basketball Legend Lisa Leslie To Be Honored With Staples Center Statue was originally published on newsone.com

