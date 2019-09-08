CLOSE
Eazy-E’s Family Revealed New Tombstone On Compton Rapper’s 55th Birthday

RIP the legend.

N.W.A. Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Eazy-E’s family hooked up the N.W.A founder with a new tombstone to mark what would have been his 55th birthday. On Saturday (Sept. 7), a public ceremony was held at the Rose Hill Memorial Park and Mortuary in Whittier, California.

Reports HipHopDX:

According to several Instagram posts, Eazy’s new tombstone is more elaborate but contains the same text as the first one, “We Loved Him A Lot But God Loved Him More.”

The updated version, however, features his signature red logo, autograph, the title “The Godfather of Gangsta Rap” written in Old English and several iconic photos of the late gangsta rap pioneer. Toward the bottom it reads, “We Put Compton On The Map.”

Eazy-E reportedly passed away in 1995 from complications from AIDS—but not everyone thinks so. Already a legend at the time of his death, the gangsta turned rapper’s iconic status has only continued to grow.

 

 

