CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Swae Lee’s Ex Arrested After Allegedly Headbutting Rapper

Get a restraining order, homie.

10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Putting hands on someone is wrong, and it goes both ways. Swae Lee‘s ex-girlfriend was arrested after allegedly headbutting the Rae Sremmurd rapper.

She hit him with the hands too, and she was put in cuffs.

According to TMZ, Swae and his ex, Marliesia Ortiz, had an argument outside of crib near Los Angeles in early August and things got so heated she reported started throwing stuff at him. She eventually put hands on him, and headbutted him, before security got her out the paint.

This is when the struggle rises, exponentially. According to the cops, it was Ortiz who called 911, claiming Swae sexually assaulted her. However, when the cops arrived, she changed her story, and even admitted to throwing items. Despite claiming Swae had strangled her, the cops decided to arrest Ortiz.

These two might want to stay clear of each other. Just saying.

Swae Lee’s Ex Arrested After Allegedly Headbutting Rapper was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close