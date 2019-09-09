Alexis Skyy & Friend Carjacked At ATL Gas Station

Alexis Skyy and a close friend were reportedly robbed according to an Instagram post from the friend. Sabrina Peterson, using the Instagram account @TheGlamUniversity, shared details of the armed robbery that occurred over the weekend at an Atlanta gas station.
“On God! Myself & @alexisskyy_ was robbed at gunpoint last night at the QT on Howell Mill. I know you probably just thought it was two girls & a nice car but it’s DEEPER THAN THAT! Let’s call it a mistake! The blessing is my son or her daughter wasn’t in the car because you would have taken our kids too,” Peterson wrote in the caption of the post.
On God! Myself & @alexisskyy_ was robbed at gunpoint last night at the QT on Howell Mill. I know you probably just thought it was two girls & a nice car but it’s DEEPER THAN THAT! Let’s call it a mistake! The blessing is my son or her daughter wasn’t in the car because you would have taken our kids too.
She added several other posts regarding the robbery, which can be viewed below, including staging a rally later today at the station to protest the targeting of Black women in these crimes. Peterson also shared testimony from other women who have been targeted in similar incidents.
Tomorrow at 7pm we rally @quiktrip on Howell Mill Road! After numerous messages from women in the @cityofatlantaga that have been victims of crimes at this location & speaking to the @atlantapolice today! I think it’s a sad epidemic that our younger generation is preying on single women and women with children at gas stations in @cityofatlantaga WE WILL STAND TOMORROW TO DEMAND JUSTICE & SAFETY for our women! Join me! We shut @opera_club down in January for not protecting our women & will do the same for any establishment that does not implement the proper safety measures for their patrons.
@cityofatlantaga we have an issue! We have to keep our women & children safe during their travels to & from. JOIN US TONIGHT AS WE DEMAND PROPER SECURITY & JUSTICE for our women in @cityofatlantaga #protectourwomenatl @quiktrip Howell Mill Road at 7pm today! There’s power in numbers see you there, we need our men in the community to step up! If you have been a victim please contact me.
Another one! @cityofatlantaga we have an issue! We have to keep our women & children safe during their travels to & from. JOIN US TONIGHT AS WE DEMAND PROPER SECURITY & JUSTICE for our women in @cityofatlantaga #protectourwomenatl @quiktrip Howell Mill Road at 7pm today! There’s power in numbers see you there, we need our men in the community to step up! If you have been a victim please contact me.
In the string of posts, Peterson shared a post that Skyy’s boyfriend, Trouble, in where he demanded the return of the vehicle with a cash reward.
