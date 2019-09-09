Nicki Minaj Gives Us Sneak Peek Of Upcoming Fendi Collection

While many of us are still in disbelief that rap Queen Nicki Minaj will be retiring from the music game, the beauty is tapping into another venture – fashion! We can always count on the “Megatron” star to push through with a look and now she is giving us the opportunity to get our closets together with her new Fendi collection.

The collection, which is as glamorous as we could imagine, is a fashionista’s dream. Serving looks that can easily fit into our day and night wardrobes, the collection includes a mix of bodycon dresses, three-piece sets, accessories and everything in between.

Nicki had all the barbs in a frenzy as she hit the ‘gram to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect from the capsule collection! And baby, it’s well worth getting your coins together for!

Photographed by Steven Klein, the Queen is pictured posing it up poolside while rocking a variety of pieces from the collection. With all the pieces donning the signature Fendi print, you’ll be sure to make quite the fashion statement with every look.

While we are definitely going to miss Nicki in the music world, we are ecstatic that we can add her fashions to our wardrobes. Nicki is a true style icon and it makes perfect sense why Fendi would partner with the head barb.

The “Fendi Prints On” collection is set to drop online on October 14th and will hit stores (52 to be exact) on October 16th! This gives us plenty of time to get our coin up to support this gorgeous line.

