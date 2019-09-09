CLOSE
Tina Turner Gives Legendary Life Lessons In Latest Interview

The icon is living her life and not holding back.

'Tina - Das Tina Turner Musical' German premiere

Source: Becher/WENN.com / WENN

At 79 years old, Tina Turner is as direct as she wants to be with useful testimony about her life.

The rock queen recently did an interview with The New York Times and although she endured a hectic life, she’s now just as carefree as ever. She has a musical about her life headed to Broadway, she’s married to music producer Erwin Bach, and she’s enjoying the fruits of her labor with 10 years of retirement.

“I don’t necessarily want to be a ‘strong’ person,’” she told the Times. “I had a terrible life. I just kept going. You just keep going, and you hope that something will come.” Ms. Turner then gestures to her extravagant home in Switzerland, adding, “This came.”

Spoken like a true legend.

Turner also spoke about her notoriously abusive relationship with the late Ike Turner, shedding insight on how forgiveness manifests for different people.

“I don’t know if I could ever forgive all that Ike ever did to me,” Turner said. Then she added, “Ike’s dead. So we don’t have to worry about him.”

There you have it.

Along with her tips on resilience, Turner also gave tips on just relaxing and doing nothing. Although she had great moments during her 50 years of performing, Turner is enjoying retirement and has no plans to return as a music artist.

“I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t dress up,” she said.

After a life of pleasing other people, Ms. Turner has no qualms about living a little selfishly in her soon-to-be 80s. “I was just tired of singing and making everybody happy,” she said. “That’s all I’d ever done in my life.”

The upcoming Broadway musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, first made its debut in London before coming to the U.S., according to Playbill. Actress Adrienne Warren will reprise the title role and she’ll be joined by Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner. Acclaimed playwright Katori Hall wrote the book for the show.

“Tina is such a powerful being—beyond an icon,” Hall told the cast on their first day of rehearsal. “[Tina] always said she wanted to use the poison that she had to take in her life in order to create medicine for others. I want you guys in this rehearsal to embrace the responsibility. The responsibility of telling this story that is going to transform people.”

Tina will explore Ms. Turner’s life from Nutbush, Tennessee to international fame. Performances will start on October 12 at the Lunt-Fortanne Theatre and opening night is November 7.

Tina Turner Gives Legendary Life Lessons In Latest Interview was originally published on newsone.com

