DJ Akademiks Says Nicki Minaj Sent Threatening DMs

With Nicki Minaj and her recent retirement talk, it appears she now has time to privately address her haters as she sees fit. According to DJ Akademiks, the Queens star allegedly sent a number of threatening direct messages which he shared during a Twitch live stream.

Akademiks took to Twitch Monday night and read the alleged DMs from Minaj to the viewing audience. In one message, Ak says that Minaj asked him, quote, “When you gonna be in New York” and he says that he answered her thus prompting a slew of messages that he shared, allegedly unaltered, with the masses.

“You been mad since I made a joke about you with Joe [Budden] on my show. The people you rep won’t be able to stop your jaw from getting broken. I know too much about your family for you to be playing with me, you hoe ass rat,” reads one portion of the text.

Ak also mentioned that Minaj said that she mentioned that her alleged husband Kenneth Perry had words for him too. Tekashi 6ix9ine also catches some strays. It’s really a lot.

To see the moments where DJ Akademiks put Nicki Minaj on blast, check on the 55:57-mark in the video below.

Posted 5 hours ago

