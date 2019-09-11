Young Thug Fined $145,000 For Unpaid Taxes

ATLien Young Thug has been hit with a huge fine after failing to pay back taxes owed from 2014 and 2015. According to published reports, the Georgia Department of Revenue hit Thugger, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, with a state tax lien on July 30 citing that the rapper owed more than $145,794.03 for the 2015 tax year.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Young Thug’s original balance owed was only $85,254 but after accruing $21,125.88 in interest and $22,313.35 in penalties and other costs, the impeeding debt swelled. In addition to back taxes owed for 2015, the Georgia Department of Revenue also states Young Thug owes an additional $30,194.86 for taxes and penalties owed from 2014.

As of press time, Young Thug has yet to respond but according to documents if Thugger continues to delay the lien gives the state the ability to use his property and assets as collateral to repay the debt.

In other Young Thug news, the rapper has garnered a lot of attention over the last few days after New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady utilized Young Thug and Gunna’s track, “Hot” to amp up the excitement for the return of the new NFL season.

In addition to making headlines, Young Thug recently gained a lot of praise after he decided to show his public support for Lil Nas X while interviewing with LA’s Big Boy on his radio show while addressing rumors about his own sexuality.

“People judge me and say ‘gay.’ If people think that I’m gay, they’ve already misjudged. I’m the straightest man in the world. I got stylists around me. I got gay people around me that’s always around me. I don’t judge. He’s a kid, so I don’t know if he gon’ be able to take what comes. I’m the first rapper that they kind of like came at hard with this. They came at Michael Jackson and Prince, [too]. But, I’m talking Hip-Hop. I know how strong I had to be.”

Young Thug’s latest release So Much Fun is available now.

tffhthewriter Posted 19 hours ago

