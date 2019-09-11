CLOSE
Trey Songz Alleged Assault Victim Drops Charges

Trey Songz

Source: ImagesByKecia LLC.


Andrea Buera, The Woman that accused Trey Songs of assaulting her during All-Star Weekend is now dropping her Lawsuit. Andrea sued Trey Last year after she claims trey became upset and assaulted her at a party in Hollywood.

Trey says, he “reasonably believed Plaintiff was going to harm him and any force he used was only the amount reasonably necessary to protect himself.”

Trey Songz Alleged Assault Victim Drops Charges was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

