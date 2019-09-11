CLOSE
Dwayne Wade Says He’d Buy An NFL Team With Rick Ross

Public School's Women's And Men's Spring 2017 Collection - Front Row

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

D. Wade is all about that ownership life according to a new conversation with Rick Ross who threw the idea out about buying an NFL team to him for a new GQ article.

via Complex:

“Let’s say the opportunity presented itself and we had the opportunity to buy ourselves an NFL team,” Ross said to broach the subject. “Is that something we move forward on, or don’t?”

“I move forward on it,” Wade replied. “I move forward on it. 100 percent.”

Wade and Ross then shook hands, with the rapper joking he wouldn’t want to finance purchasing a team on his own. Wade said that he would use any potential purchase to bring other folks along with him. 

Dwayne Wade Says He'd Buy An NFL Team With Rick Ross

